SPAC Supernova Partners Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:SNII) said it expects all closing conditions for its upcoming merger with quantum computing firm Rigetti to be met, including minimum cash proceeds, subject to Supernova shareholder approval.

Supernova shareholders are expected to vote on the deal on Feb. 28, with the merger slated to close on March 2. After the merger, the company will be known as Rigetti Computing, with shares trading on Nasdaq under the symbol RGTI.

The deal, which will take Rigetti public, is expected to generate gross proceeds of at least $262M, which includes $148M in fully committed PIPE funding and $114M in cash held in trust.

Rigetti plans to use the funds to further develop its quantum processors and expand operations.

On Feb. 18, Supernova said it planned to transfer its listing from NYSE to Nasdaq in conjunction with the merger. The SPAC said the move will allow Rigetti to be listed alongside other innovative tech companies.

Supernova and Rigetti announced in October that they planned to merge in a deal that valued Rigetti at a pro forma equity value of approximately $1.5B.