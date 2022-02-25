Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been hit by a potential cyber-attack that has impacted the company's email systems and developer tools, according to The Telegraph.

The British news outlet noted that the suspected hack, from an unidentified attacker, has "completely compromised" the company's internal systems, though it added some of its email services were operational on Friday.

It is unclear at this time if the outage is linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Companies around the world, including those in the U.S., have been warned to prepare for potential attacks as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, said, “We have no information to suggest a specific credible cyber threat against the US homeland, but it is our responsibility to be prepared.”

Nvidia recently abandoned its proposed $40 billion acquisition of British semiconductor firm Arm amid regulatory scrutiny around the world.

Nvidia shares were fractionally higher on Friday, changing hands at $237.85.

In a statement, an Nvidia spokesman told the Telegraph: “We are investigating an incident. We don’t have any additional information to share at this time."

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

Earlier this week, Bank of America said that Nvidia was likely to keep benefiting as the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle" and the second-half of the year should see stronger growth, as supply and mix improve.