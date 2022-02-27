Ameresco Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmeresco, Inc. (AMRC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $409.47M (+30.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMRC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.