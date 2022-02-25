Lithium Americas (LAC +4.5%) says the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection issued the final key state-level permits for the Thacker Pass lithium project, prompting the company to say it can begin to advance the project towards construction.

The company says NDEP conducted extensive reviews of the mine site plan, verified air models and calculations for the Class II Air Quality Operating Permit, assessed required bonding for land disturbance and reclamation, and authorized mine operations and ore processing for the Water Pollution Control Permit.

Lithium Americas expects a U.S. federal court to rule on whether it can build the project by the end of Q3, after the filing of additional documents had delayed the court's ruling.

Separately, Lithium Americas said it completed its acquisition of Millennial Lithium.

Lithium Americas expanded its mineral resource estimate at Thacker Pass and raised planned Phase 1 capacity to target 40K metric tons/year of lithium carbonate.