Freshpet Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETFreshpet, Inc. (FRPT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $116.15M (+37.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FRPT has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.