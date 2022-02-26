Expectations rise for 'off-cycle' software earnings reports

With February coming to an end, the dust is settling on the latest quarterly earnings-reporting season.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Meta Platforms, aka, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). They have all told the world about how their business has been, and how they expect business to be in the months ahead.

But, not every company follows the traditional calendar in which its business quarter end in March, June, September and December. There are plenty of outliers, and Barclay's analyst Raimo Lenschow said that a handful of software companies that still have to report their quarterly results should deliver "a less bruising off-cycle earnings season" in the weeks ahead.

Among the companies that Lenschow highlighted was Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), which is scheduled to deliver its fourth-quarter results after the close of trading on March 1. Lenschow said that Salesforce (CRM) "has not been an investor favorite" since posting a mixed third-quarter report at the end of November, as its shares have fallen by 27% over the past three months.

However, Lenschow said that a large part of Salesforce's (CRM) prior results was due to foreign exchange matters and "very high expectations" following the company's analyst day. Lenschow added that industry checks suggest Salesforce (CRM) had the "typical" fourth-quarter strength, and "we believe [the company's] profitability is poised to [positively] surprise."

Lenschow also said he likes "the setup" for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC), a provider of data storage, search and organizational software due to the likelihood of "accelerated billings growth" helping lead a comeback after a period of uncertainty at the company. Elastic (ESTC) is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter results on March 3.

In January, Elastic (ESTC) named Chief Product Officer Ashutosh Kulkarni as chief executive just one year after joining the company. Kulkarni replaced Elastic (ESTC) founder Shay Banon as CEO, as Banon returned to his position as chief technology officer.

Lenschow also said he was positive about UiPath (NYSE:PATH), which is provider of robotic technologies used in process automation operations. According to Lenschow, UiPath (PATH) "has suffered from high expectations" since going public in April of 2021, and "was never a stock to really own for [its] earnings."

However, Lenschow said that with UiPath's (PATH) fourth-quarter results, due on March 30, UiPath (PATH) expectations for the company's annualized renewal run rate [ARR] for subscriptions are "a lot more favorite this time around," and should give it a boost from its most-important sales quarter of the year.