Will Q4 results give support to 3D Systems price?

3d Printing, Heart

  • 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-55.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $144.18M (-16.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, DDD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Last quarter, plunged ~13% despite better-than-expected results.
  • During Q3, Industrial revenue made up the largest part of business with $79.7M in revenue, up 4% from a year ago, while healthcare sales rose 28.3%, to $76.4M.
  • Dig deeper in Q3 company presentation

