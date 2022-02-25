Will Q4 results give support to 3D Systems price?
Feb. 25, 2022 2:35 PM ET3D Systems Corporation (DDD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-55.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $144.18M (-16.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DDD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Last quarter, plunged ~13% despite better-than-expected results.
- During Q3, Industrial revenue made up the largest part of business with $79.7M in revenue, up 4% from a year ago, while healthcare sales rose 28.3%, to $76.4M.
- Dig deeper in Q3 company presentation
- The stock has dropped about 25% during the last months.
- Recent news on acquisition of Kumovis, a Germany-based additive manufacturing solutions provide
