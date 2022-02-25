Birinyi takes cautious view amid Ukraine, Fed uncertainties

Laszlo Birinyi's Birinyi Associates told investors that the fund has become extremely cautious about committing new money to the markets until some of the recent uncertainties surrounding interest rates and geopolitical conflicts become less acute.

"Given the uncertainties, we continue to remain patient and are now more likely to hold off investing new money or reinvesting a sale until we have more clarity regarding the [Federal Reserve], Ukraine, inflation," the fund said in its most recent monthly commentary.

Calling the current trading dynamics a "yo-yo market," Birinyi lamented a lack of visibility for key market catalysts, noting that analysts and economists have had significant trouble lately making accurate guesses about stats like corporate earnings and job figures.

The fund generally blamed COVID for the breakdown in forecasting, saying the "unique" situation has created an environment where "most historical models and forecasting tools have been anything but accurate or useful."

"It used to not be this way and not until the onset of COVID, subsequent lockdowns, stimulus money and remote working did analysts begin to get it so wrong," Birinyi argued.

On the conflict in Ukraine, Birinyi warned against attempting to guess what the market's response will be -- a cautionary instinct backed up by Thursday's action in the stock market, when the Nasdaq went from a decline of more than 3% in the morning to a finish of more than 3% higher by the close.

For more on the current market, Bank of America has taken a long view of the recent market turmoil, looking at financial assets over the last 250 years.