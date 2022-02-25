Maravai LifeSciences surges as Sartorius makes $11B bid (updated)

  • Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI +11.1%) shares surged on Friday after Reuters reported that German lab supplies vendor, Sartorius (OTCPK:SARTF) made an $11B acquisition offer for the U.S.-based life sciences company.
  • Early this month, Maravai (NASDAQ:MRVI) turned down the $42 per share all-cash offer from Sartorius (OTCPK:SARTF) as insufficient, according to sources.
  • Sartorius declined to comment, and Maravai did not respond to requests for comment, Reuters said, adding that it was not clear if the former will come up with a revised offer or the latter will attract other buyout interest.
  • Despite Strong Buy ratings on Wall Street, Maravai (MRVI) shares have remained flat over the past year, as shown in this graph.
