Vroom Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETVroom, Inc. (VRM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.77 (-75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $901.73M (+122.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, VRM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.