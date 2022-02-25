Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude up ~$1.0 from las Friday's close
- This week's DOE inventory update showed a larger than expected 4.3mb draw in oil and oil products (NYSEARCA:USO).
- TSA checkpoint numbers pointed to a ~15% increase in traffic week on week.
- Saudi Aramco's (ARMCO) CEO indicated that energy prices are high mainly because of strategies and policies that curtailed investment in energy sources; he also indicated oil demand will hit a record in 2022.
- Oil directed rig count rose by 2 this week.
- Sanctions from the West uniformly avoided impacting Russian oil supplies (OTCPK:RNFTF).
- Protests in Southern Iraq knocked ~80kb/d offline Friday (NYSE:CVX) (NYSE:XOM).
- Norway's NPD production statistics pointed to liquids volumes in January falling 123kb/d from January, and missing forecasts by 111kb/d (NYSE:EQNR).
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced plans to omit upstream oil and gas investments from their upcoming fund.
- Administration officials indicated the White House is working with oil consuming nations to coordinate another SPR release (NYSE:VLO) (NYSE:PSX).
- The Supreme Court rejected a DAPL appeal.
- GALP (OTC:GLPEF) guided to flat production through 2024.
- Occidental (NYSE:OXY) guided 2022 production down ~3% versus Q4 2021 levels.
- NOG (NYSE:NOG) guided 2022 production down ~5% versus Q4 2021 levels.
- SM Energy (NYSE:SM) guided 2022 production down ~9% versus Q4 2021 levels.
- Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) guided 2022 production flat versus Q4 2021 levels.
- Baytex (OTCPK:BTEGF) guided 2022 production up ~1% versus Q4 2021 levels.
- EOG (NYSE:EOG) guided 2022 production up ~4% versus Q4 2021 levels.
- Callon (NYSE:CPE) guided 2022 production down ~8% versus Q4 2021 levels.
- Coterra (NYSE:CTRA) guided 2022 oil production down ~5% versus Q4 2021 levels.
- Laredo (NYSE:LPI) guided 2022 production down ~1% versus Q4 2021 levels.
- Matador (NYSE:MTDR) guided 2022 production up ~17% versus Q4 2021 levels.
- Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG) guided 2022 production down ~4% versus Q4 2021 levels.
- Apache (NASDAQ:APA) guided 2022 production up ~3% versus Q4 2021 levels.