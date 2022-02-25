U.S. expected to place sanctions on Putin as soon as Friday - CNN
Feb. 25, 2022 3:34 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- In step with European Union and U.K. plans to freeze the assets of Vladimir Putin, the U.S. is set to impose similar sanctions against the Russian president as soon as Friday, CNN reports, citing two people familiar with the decision.
- Earlier, the EU and the U.K. said they'd introduce sanctions against Putin and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov.
- On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a second round of sanctions that will restrict four more Russian financial institutions to global capital markets. He also announced export bans to limit Russia's high-tech imports.
- Also on Friday, EU Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni said the EU and ECB will hold talks in coming days to consider excluding Russia from SWIFT, the messaging tool that underpins the international payment system.
- Earlier, EU to cut most of Russia's banking system off from capital markets
