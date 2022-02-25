Exxon Mobil (XOM +2.5%) has reached a final investment decision to expand its LaBarge carbon capture and storage facility in Wyoming, which it says has captured more carbon dioxide than any other facility in the world to date.

The company said the $400M expansion project would capture up to 1.2M metric tons of carbon in addition to the 6M-7M tons currently captured at LaBarge each year; by capturing the additional 1.2M tons/year of CO2r, Exxon said it can reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its upstream operated emissions by 3%.

Exxon said it completed front-end engineering and design work last December and expects to issue the engineering, procurement and construction contract in March, with project startup estimated in 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

The expansion is part of Exxon's 2030 emission reduction plans and supports the goal of achieving net zero greenhouse emissions from its operated assets by 2050.