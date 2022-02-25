Judge rejects MSN motion to add more patents to Exelixis Cabometyx patent suit

Feb. 25, 2022 3:48 PM ETExelixis, Inc. (EXEL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • A federal court judge in Delaware has denied a motion from MSN Labs to add three additional patents to an existing case against Exelixis (EXEL -0.4%) regarding Cabometyx (cabozantinib).
  • The existing case involves the '776 patent, which covers the active ingredient in Cabometyx. That trial is slated to start in May.
  • On Wednesday, Exelixis (EXEL -0.4%) filed another lawsuit against MSN Labs regarding the three patents.
  • MSN wants to eventually market a generic version of Cabometyx, which earned ~$1.1B in 2020.
  • Per a Jefferies note today, the judge denied the motion as it considered it moot given Exelixis' (EXEL -0.4%) Wednesday filing on the other three Cabometyx patents prior to the expiration of a 45-day period.
  • Analyst Akash Tewari viewed Friday's court development as positive as adding the three patents to the '776 case could have resulted in a 30-month stay. He added the stock could have 30% upside.
