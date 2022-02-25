Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) stock soared 51% Friday after losing significant ground earlier in the week amid a broader market sell-off stoked by Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Shares of Inspirato closed at $54.90, up 51%, on Friday. The stock has climbed 19% since last Friday’s close.

Inspirato went public on Feb. 14 following a merger with SPAC Thayer Ventures. Shares of the newly combined company soared 40% during their market debut on Feb. 14, peaking at $108 on Feb. 17 before losing ground on Friday, Feb. 18, to close at $46.

Inspirato operates a subscription travel service through which subscribers can book luxury vacations to more than 240 destinations around the globe.

