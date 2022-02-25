In a widely anticipated move, the CDC has eased its COVID-19 mask guidelines as the number of cases across the country has dropped and the Omicron variant has declined.

The agency still has guidelines in place, but they will now be based on different metrics related to COVID risk by county. That risk will be assessed based on three conditions: new cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days; new hospital admissions; and the percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID patients.

As a result, counties will be broken down into low, medium, or high risk. Individuals can check out their community's risk level through this CDC website.

For areas with low levels of COVID, masks aren't necessary indoors, the new guidance states. In areas with medium levels, those at higher risk of becoming severely ill with COVID should consult their doctor about mask wearing.

For high risk areas, everyone should continue wearing masks in indoor settings.

Based on the new guidance, as of Thursday, ~72% of the U.S. population lives in areas where broad mask wearing indoors isn't advised, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Mask manufacturers: Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT), Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI), 3M (NYSE:MMM), and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Nine days ago, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky indicated that she wanted to give people a break from mask wearing when metrics improved.