Despite better-than-expected Q4 2021 financials and favorable 2022 outlook for revenue, Apollo Medical Holdings (AMEH -9.9%) is on track to record its biggest intraday loss since December after the medical care service provider failed to indicate EBITDA estimates for the year.

On Thursday, the management said that outlook only included revenue estimates “due to uncertainties related to its participation in a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center ("CMMI") innovation model.”

In addition, the ongoing investments in labor and certain investment activities subject to macro factors have also prompted the change.

For 2022, the company projected $1.03B - $1.08B revenue ahead of the consensus estimates at ~$928M. In November, Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) revised its 2021 EBITDA guidance to $139M – $143M from $100M – $119M. For the full year, the company reported $174.2M of EBITDA, indicating ~34% YoY growth from 2020.

However, Barclays analyst Sarah James noted that the company’s inclusion in a key 2022 list of Medicare contractors removes one of the major overhangs for the stock. James has an overweight rating and $92 per share target on Apollo Medical (AMEH).

The average price target on the stock currently stands at $92.50 on Wall Street based on two analyst estimates.