Talos Energy's Q4 results top expectations; sets $450M-$480M capex

Feb. 25, 2022 3:57 PM ETTalos Energy Inc. (TALO)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Jackup Offshore Oil Rig

shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

Talos Energy (TALO +7.1%) jumps to its highest in nearly five months after reporting Q4 net income and revenues both more than doubled from a year earlier to $81M and $383M, respectively.

Q4 production totaled 68.7K boe/day (69% oil, 77% liquids); for the full-year, output was 64.4K boe/day (same proportions of oil and liquids), capital spending was $338M, and free cash flow came in at $134.5M.

For FY 2022, Talos said it plans capex of $450M-$480M, weighted to Q3 and Q4, with about half of the drilling and completion program targeted to generate production beginning in 2023; Talos also expects production of 60K-64K boe/day (66% oil, 75% liquids).

Talos said it plans to execute one asset management and up to six drilling and completions projects in 2022, as well as participation in as many as three additional non-operated subsea wells with working interests of 10%-20%.

The company said it expects to generate more than $1B in free cash flow through 2025.

Talos energy shares have gained 21% during the past year and 34% YTD.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.