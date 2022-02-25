Talos Energy (TALO +7.1%) jumps to its highest in nearly five months after reporting Q4 net income and revenues both more than doubled from a year earlier to $81M and $383M, respectively.

Q4 production totaled 68.7K boe/day (69% oil, 77% liquids); for the full-year, output was 64.4K boe/day (same proportions of oil and liquids), capital spending was $338M, and free cash flow came in at $134.5M.

For FY 2022, Talos said it plans capex of $450M-$480M, weighted to Q3 and Q4, with about half of the drilling and completion program targeted to generate production beginning in 2023; Talos also expects production of 60K-64K boe/day (66% oil, 75% liquids).

Talos said it plans to execute one asset management and up to six drilling and completions projects in 2022, as well as participation in as many as three additional non-operated subsea wells with working interests of 10%-20%.

The company said it expects to generate more than $1B in free cash flow through 2025.

Talos energy shares have gained 21% during the past year and 34% YTD.