Stock in Cinemark (CNK -0.2%), America's third-largest movie-theater chain, has stayed fairly close to the flat line after a market-opening burst, all in the wake of its fourth-quarter earnings where revenue easily topped estimates.

Revenues jumped sharply, nearly sevenfold on an easy comparison to 2020, to $666.7 million.

Similarly, net income swung to a gain of $5.7 million, vs. a loss of $239.3 million in the prior-year period. EBITDA swung to a $139.4 million gain vs. a $97.5 million loss.

“During the quarter, Cinemark surpassed North American industry box office performance by more than 700 basis points when comparing results against 4Q19," CEO Sean Gamble says. "Our Latin American admissions also over-indexed their corresponding industry benchmarks by a similar degree."

It's a "solid beat," says Benchmark in reiterating Cinemark as a top pick for 2022. The firm has a Street-high price target of $32, implying 81% upside from here.

Cinemark outperformed expectations both domestically and abroad, Wells Fargo says, noting that not only is Cinemark recovering along with exhibitors in general, "the company also appears to be benefiting from an improved cost structure." It has a $24 price target.

