Amalgamated Financial gives up on Amalgamated Bank of Chicago acquisition

Feb. 25, 2022 4:10 PM ETAmalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

No Deal

Ildo Frazao/iStock via Getty Images

  • Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL), the holding company for Amalgamated Bank, has withdrawn its application for regulatory approval to acquire Amalgamated Bank of Chicago, due to its inability to obtain such approval.
  • As a result, it's no longer proceeding with the transaction.
  • Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) reaffirmed its $2022 standalone guidance for core pretax preprovision earnings of $75M-$85M, net interest income of ~$184M-$192M, and balance sheet growth of ~5%.
  • The bank's board also approved an increase of its common stock share repurchase authorization up to $40M.
  • The company had agreed in September to acquire Amalgamated Bank of Chicago for ~$98.1M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.