Amalgamated Financial gives up on Amalgamated Bank of Chicago acquisition
Feb. 25, 2022 4:10 PM ETAmalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL), the holding company for Amalgamated Bank, has withdrawn its application for regulatory approval to acquire Amalgamated Bank of Chicago, due to its inability to obtain such approval.
- As a result, it's no longer proceeding with the transaction.
- Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) reaffirmed its $2022 standalone guidance for core pretax preprovision earnings of $75M-$85M, net interest income of ~$184M-$192M, and balance sheet growth of ~5%.
- The bank's board also approved an increase of its common stock share repurchase authorization up to $40M.
- The company had agreed in September to acquire Amalgamated Bank of Chicago for ~$98.1M.