The S&P 500 finished the trading week in positive territory erasing earlier week losses. Moreover, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) ended in the green as well. The ETF concluded the week +0.7% and is -8.2% YTD.

See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the close on February 18th to the close of February 25th.

#1: Health Care, +2.71% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) +2.17%.

#2: Real Estate, +2.69% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) +2.62%.

#3: Utilities, +2.04% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) +2.05%.

#4: Communication Services, +1.85% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) +1.65%.

#5: Energy, +1.30% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) +1.20%.

#6: Information Technology, 1.29% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) +1.23%.

#7: Industrials, +0.79% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) +0.84%.

#8: Materials, +0.50% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) +0.58%.

#9: Financials, -0.27% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) -0.28%.

#10: Consumer Staples, -0.32% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) -0.14%.

#11: Consumer Discretionary, -2.16% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) -2.11%.

Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500. For investors looking into the future of what's happening, take a look at the Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch to see next week's breakdown of actionable events that stand out.