'Uncharted' likely to lead box office again, in calm before 'Batman' storm

Feb. 25, 2022 4:41 PM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY)T, MGMB, PARA, PARAA, AMCBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments

A relative quiet weekend for movie releases means the domestic box office winners will stay largely the same, a week before the next superhero-film splash arrives.

Adventure film (and videogame adaptation) Uncharted (NYSE:SONY) ruled grosses last weekend with $44 million ($51.3 million counting the President's Day holiday), and it's set to repeat there, with only one smaller-profile film headed for wide release. And the second-best film is set again to be Channing Tatum's Dog (OTC:MGMB), which posted a solid second place a week ago with $14.9 million ($17.4 million for the long weekend).

The slow weekend ahead has just one wide release, and it's the horror-comedy starring the band Foo Fighters, Studio 666 (Open Road). And in Oscar qualifiers moving a little wider, Cyrano (OTC:MGMB) spreads out a bit in limited release after a smaller run to qualify for an Academy award.

That all means a breather for moviegoers before next Friday brings a new tentpole smash (and possible pandemic record-setter) courtesy of Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) and The Batman, the latest big-screen take of several on comics' iconic Caped Crusader.

In bigger news for classic-film fans this weekend, The Godfather (PARA, PARAA) is returning to theaters in limited release as well to celebrate its 50th anniversary. It's gotten a new restoration and can be seen exclusively in AMC's (NYSE:AMC) Dolby theaters.

