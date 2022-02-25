Encompass Health, Lee Healthcare partner to jointly own, operate 2 hospitals in Florida
Feb. 25, 2022 4:53 PM ETEHCBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) and Lee Healthcare, a subsidiary of Lee Health, will collaborate to jointly own and operate 2 new inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in Southwest Florida.
- Recently, Lee Health's board approved its investment in this collaboration with EHC.
- One of the hospitals will be a 40-bed, freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital currently under construction in Cape Coral at 1730 NE Pine Island Road and slated to open in May.
- The other hospital, anticipated to open in 2024, will be a 60-bed, freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Fort Myers on Lee Health's Gulf Coast Medical Center campus.
- When the Fort Myers hospital opens, Lee Health intends to relocate its existing 60-bed rehabilitation unit at Lee Memorial Hospital to the new hospital.