Encompass Health, Lee Healthcare partner to jointly own, operate 2 hospitals in Florida

Feb. 25, 2022 4:53 PM ETEHCBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Nurse wearing a facemask while making the bed at a hospital room

Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

  • Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) and Lee Healthcare, a subsidiary of Lee Health, will collaborate to jointly own and operate 2 new inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in Southwest Florida.
  • Recently, Lee Health's board approved its investment in this collaboration with EHC.
  • One of the hospitals will be a 40-bed, freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital currently under construction in Cape Coral at 1730 NE Pine Island Road and slated to open in May.
  • The other hospital, anticipated to open in 2024, will be a 60-bed, freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Fort Myers on Lee Health's Gulf Coast Medical Center campus.
  • When the Fort Myers hospital opens, Lee Health intends to relocate its existing 60-bed rehabilitation unit at Lee Memorial Hospital to the new hospital.
