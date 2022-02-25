Russia may be cut to junk by Moody's; Ukraine rating may also be cut
Feb. 25, 2022 4:53 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Moody's Investors Service placed the government of Russia's Baa3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings as well as its P-3 Other short-term rating on review for downgrade.
- With Baa3 being the lowest investment-grade rating, a downgrade would push Russia's debt into junk territory.
- The ratings company is also putting the government of Ukraine's B3 long-term issuer ratings and foreign currency senior unsecured rating on review for downgrade. B3 is already a below-investment grade rating.
- "The ultimate severity of the impact of new sanctions on Russia's credit profile will depend on their scope, the sectors targeted and the degree of coordination between Western countries," Moody's said. "With respect to Ukraine, an extensive conflict could pose a risk to the government's liquidity and external positions given Ukraine's sizeable external maturities in the coming years and the reliance of its economy on foreign-currency funding."
- Also see: SA contributor Jonathan Weber explains everything you need to know about Ukraine war market impact