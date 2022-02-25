Zomedica gains as new acquisition drives Q4 topline growth
Feb. 25, 2022 4:54 PM ETZomedica Corp. (ZOM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) have surged ~23% in the post-market Friday after the micro-cap animal health company reported more than $4M revenue for the final quarter and full-year 2021. However, its quarterly revenue and earnings have fallen short of market expectations.
- While the company recorded no revenue in corresponding periods in the prior year, Q4 and full-year 2021 revenue reached $4.1M as PulseVet revenue grew to $4.0M during the quarter, indicating ~66% YoY growth as a standalone business.
- In October, Zomedica (ZOM) acquired PulseVet, a maker of non-invasive shock wave therapy treatment devices to animal health industry.
- Meanwhile, TRUFORMA product revenue jumped ~224% from the third quarter to $73K. The gross margin for the quarter reached ~74%. However, the cash and equivalents slipped to $195M from ~$271.4M at the end of Q3 2021.
- The company expects to release the full details of financials with its 10-K filing scheduled for March 01.
Over the past 12 months, Zomedica (ZOM) has well underperformed its peers in veterinary business, as shown in this graph.