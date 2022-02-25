Scotiabank to let staff come back to work in person on March 14 - Bloomberg
Feb. 25, 2022
- Canada-based lender Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) will allow staff to come back to most of its offices on March 14, with plans for a 10-week phased return starting on April 11, Bloomberg reported Friday.
- The majority of workers will return on a hybrid basis, choosing to work either remotely or in person, Bloomberg reported, citing an emailed statement from Scotiabank Chief Human Resources Officer Barb Mason.
- “We believe that by combining the best aspects of the physical and virtual workplaces, we will have a more collaborative workplace culture that allows us to better deliver for our customers while retaining and attracting top talent,” Mason highlighted.
