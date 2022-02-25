Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund announces $200M revolving credit facility

  • Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) entered into a $200M unsecured revolving credit facility with a syndicate of lenders.
  • The credit facility, which matures on Feb. 24, 2023, replaces KYN's $170M unsecured revolving credit facility that was scheduled to mature on Feb. 25, 2022.
  • The interest rate on outstanding borrowings under the new credit facility may vary between SOFR plus 1.4% and SOFR plus 2.25%, depending on KYN's asset coverage ratios.
  • Based on the current asset coverage ratios, the interest rate is SOFR plus 1.4%.
  • KYN will pay a commitment fee of 0.20% per annum on any unused amounts of the credit facility.
  • As of Feb. 25, KYN had $77M of borrowings outstanding under the credit facility.
