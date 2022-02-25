Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure announces $50M credit facility

  • Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) entered into a $50M unsecured revolving credit facility with a syndicate of lenders.
  • The credit facility, which matures on Feb. 24, 2023, replaces KMF's $50M revolving credit facility that was scheduled to mature on Feb. 25.
  • The interest rate on outstanding borrowings under the new credit facility may vary between SOFR plus 1.4% and SOFR plus 2.25%, depending on KMF's asset coverage ratios.
  • Based on the current asset coverage ratios, the interest rate is SOFR plus 1.4%.
  • KMF will pay a commitment fee of 0.2% per annum on any unused amounts of the credit facility.
  • As of Feb. 25, KMF had $35M of borrowings outstanding under the credit facility.
