Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure announces $50M credit facility
Feb. 25, 2022 5:22 PM ETKayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (KMF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) entered into a $50M unsecured revolving credit facility with a syndicate of lenders.
- The credit facility, which matures on Feb. 24, 2023, replaces KMF's $50M revolving credit facility that was scheduled to mature on Feb. 25.
- The interest rate on outstanding borrowings under the new credit facility may vary between SOFR plus 1.4% and SOFR plus 2.25%, depending on KMF's asset coverage ratios.
- Based on the current asset coverage ratios, the interest rate is SOFR plus 1.4%.
- KMF will pay a commitment fee of 0.2% per annum on any unused amounts of the credit facility.
- As of Feb. 25, KMF had $35M of borrowings outstanding under the credit facility.