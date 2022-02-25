Halo Collective gets all final approvals for Budega Dispensary in California
Feb. 25, 2022 5:34 PM ETHCANFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Halo Collective (OTCQB:HCANF) received all final approvals from the Los Angeles Dept. of Cannabis Regulation and California Dept. of Cannabis Control to start adult-use sales at its Budega branded retail dispensary in the Arts District of North Hollywood, California (NoHo).
- HCANF is now readying the location to open, implementing the State's required "track and trace" system, receiving initial product orders from vendors, and preparing for its first customers in early Mar.
- The NoHo location is expected to generate up to $10M of annual retail sales at maturity.
- HCANF is also licensed for delivery, and this additional service is expected to increase top-line sales and help capture overall market share.
- The NoHo location's delivery service area will include Studio City, North Hollywood, Hollywood Burbank, and the Eastern San Fernando Valley.
- "... the Company expects to increase profit before tax margins by stocking up to 20% of Budega's shelf space with Halo brands and products." Katie Field, president, Halo