Hot Stocks: Defense stocks rise; CARG, KAR surge; FL, OPEN drop on earnings news

Stocks finished higher again on Friday, extending Thursday's late rally amid hope that the conflict in Ukraine will remain limited. Given the focus on military action, defense contractors had a robust session, with Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX), General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) all posting notable gains and rising to fresh 52-week highs.

Online car shopping was also in focus on Friday. CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) both staged substantial rallies and recorded new peaks.

Elsewhere, shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) fell off a cliff after the company's quarterly update included a weak forecast. Meanwhile, earnings news also sparked a massive slide in Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN).

Sector In Focus

Defense names saw strength on Friday amid continued conflict in Ukraine. Russia's invasion of its western neighbor, and the U.S. pledge to defend its NATO allies, led to speculation that higher defense spending will be necessary in a world with heightened geopolitical tension.

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) posted a gain of about 4%, adding to a 2% rally seen during the previous session. Thursday's gain took place amid Russia's initial invasion of Ukraine.

General Dynamics (GD) saw a similar trading pattern, rising 4% on Friday following a 1% advance on the previous day. GD has seen only one lower finish in the last eight sessions. Meanwhile, Lockheed Martin (LMT) climbed 3.5% after a 2% gain on Thursday.

RTX, GD and LMT all recorded new 52-week highs during the session as well.

Standout Gainer

M&A news inspired a major jump in shares of KAR Auction Services (KAR). The company announced that it has agreed to sell its ADESA U.S. physical auction business to Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), prompting a 38% pop in KAR's share price.

Under terms of the deal, KAR will receive $2.2B in cash for the unit. In addition, KAR will serve as a technology partner to Carvana, a designation that includes support for the ADESA.com digital marketplace, as well as the Simulcast and Simulcast+ technology.

KAR climbed $5.25 on Friday to finish at $18.94. Shares reached an intraday 52-week high of $22.10 early in the session before moderating a little before the close.

Standout Loser

Foot Locker (FL) dropped almost 30% following the release of its quarterly update. While the firm beat profit projections for its latest quarter, investors fled from the stock on a disappointing full-year outlook.

The shoe and athletic apparel retailer surpassed consensus with its Q4 earnings figure, with revenue matching expectations at $2.34B. The top-line result marked a nearly 7% pace of growth from last year.

However, FL gave a 2022 revenue projection that was well below the amount experts were predicting. The company forecast a slide in sales for the full year of 4% to 6%, bringing the figure to a level between $8.24B and $8.60B. Analysts were targeting $9.1B.

FL also raised its dividend and announced a $1.2B stock repurchase plan.

Weighed down by the 2022 forecast, FL finished Friday's action at $29.07, a decline of $12.35 on the day. The slide took the stock below a recent trading range, adding to losses posted in late 2021.

Shares have fallen about 50% in the past six months.

Notable New High

CarGurus (CARG) surged nearly 44% after the online auto platform released a stellar earnings report and issued strong revenue guidance for the current quarter. Thanks to the advance, CARG jumped to a new 52-week high.

The company announced a quarterly profit that exceeded analysts' expectations by more than 40%. Meanwhile, revenue more than doubled from last year to reach $339M -- nearly $60M above the amount experts were predicting.

Looking ahead, CARG targeted Q1 revenue between $390M and $410M, topping the approximately $302M that analysts had projected.

CARG jumped $14.18 to close at $46.44. Earlier in the session, the stock recorded an intraday 52-week high of $47.18.

Notable New Low

Despite a strong forecast, Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) suffered a massive selling spree, dragged down by a disappointing Q4 loss. The stock plunged 23% to reach a new 52-week low.

The online real estate company reported a quarterly loss that came in wider than the amount predicted by market analysts. Meanwhile, the firm's revenue easily topped consensus and the company gave a strong forecast for Q1 revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

Investors ignored the upbeat projections and focused on the firm's inability to deliver on the bottom line, sparking a $2.54 drop in its shares. OPEN closed at $8.44.

During the session, the stock reached an intraday 52-week low of $7.77. Strength during late 2020 and early 2021 took the stock to an all-time intraday high of $39.24. Shares have fallen nearly 70% over the past year.

For more of the day's biggest movers, head over to SA's On The Move section.