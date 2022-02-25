The British government is pressuring BP to offload its nearly 20% stake in Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), citing the Russian oil company's links to the Kremlin and its role in fueling the Russian army's advance into Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The issue was raised when BP CEO Bernard Looney spoke on Friday with the British Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, who expressed deep concern about BP's stake in Rosneft, according to the report.

Analysts consider BP the most exposed to Russia of any Big Oil producer, through its 19.75% stake in the Russian state-controlled energy company; Looney has served on Rosneft's board since mid-2020, and Rosneft contributes roughly a third of BP's oil and gas production.

If BP is forced to sell its Rosneft stake for political reasons, the war in Ukraine would be severe enough to drive a $6/bbl geopolitical risk premium in the oil price, RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria calculated in upgrading the stock to Outperform.

BP has not publicly commented on Russia's invasion, but earlier this month Looney played down Russia's massing of troops at the Ukraine border and the potential risk of sanctions.