This week's financial decliners saw big drops in the week that Russia's invasion into Ukraine rattled markets. Meanwhile, the stocks that rose the most in the past five sessions saw more muted gains. The biggest decliners include a Brazilian fintech, two large international banks, a U.S. fintech, and a bitcoin (BTC-USD) miner. The top five performers all came from the insurance sector.

Brazil-based Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), known as NuBank, fell 23% during the week in 2021 earnings and revenue fell short of Street consensus estimates;

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), Germany's largest lender, slid 13% as overseas banks suffered the most after Russia invaded Ukraine;

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock fell 12% after the company agreed to acquire Technisys in an all-stock $1.1B deal;

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) dropped 10% as bitcoin (BTC-USD) values suffered in the wake of the Russian military action; and

Netherlands-based bank ING Groep (NYSE:ING), sliding 9.9%, also felt the sting of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

For the financial stocks gaining the most, Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) topped the list with a 17% rise, rebounding from the previous week's drop triggered by disappointing earnings and after Bank of America upgraded the pet insurer to a buy;

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO), which provides insurance and credit protection to public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets, rose 11% in the week that its Q4 results exceeded Street expectations;

P&C, life and health insurer Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) rose 9.5%;

Specialty insurance company Kinsdale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) increased 9.5%; and

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) advanced 9.4% for the week.

On Friday, the EU moved to cut most of Russia's banking system from capital markets