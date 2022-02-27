Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) Ozark went where almost no streaming programs have gone in the first full week of its new season, streaming more than 4 billion minutes to pace more wins for the streaming leader - but Disney (NYSE:DIS) has much to celebrate in the numbers as well.

Ozark streamed 4.095 billion minutes to Netflix viewers in Nielsen's most recent weekly streaming ratings (for Jan. 24-Jan. 30), a total surpassed only twice before: Netflix's Tiger King streamed 5.3 billion minutes in a week as the COVID-19 pandemic swept American in 2020; and Ozark itself streamed 5.2 billion minutes at the end of March 2020.

It came in well ahead of a (still-strong) showing from Disney+ (DIS) and Encanto, which posted a strong-for-a-movie 1.361 billion minutes streamed. It's the latest strong performance for Encanto, which had grown its audience for weeks before declining only slightly in the latest ratings.

Disney also saw overall strength after posting its fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett: The series was fourth-best for the week, streaming 744 million minutes (just behind Netflix's NCIS, with 796 million).

Rounding out the overall top 10 was another six Netflix titles: Criminal Minds (662 million minutes); The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (650 million); CoComelon (641 million); Archive 81 (462 million); All of Us are Dead (448 million); and Home Team (443 million).

Netflix took nine of the top 10 slots on the original-programs list, with Disney interrupting at No. 2 with The Book of Boba Fett just behind Ozark.

And Netflix's usual sweep of acquired programs was limited to the top six this week, as Disney+ placed Bluey wtih 343 million minutes; Hulu (DIS, CMCSA) and Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ:AMZN) with Bones (329 million); Amazon with House (317 million); and Hulu with How I Met Your Mother (316 million).

The streaming movies chart again offered the most room for Netflix rivals, as Netflix only placed four films in the top 10. It was led by Encanto and Home Team, but Disney+ was also third and fourth with Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild (347 million) and Eternals (251 million); and no. 8 with Moana (187 million) and No. 10 with Frozen (103 million). Amazon, meanwhile, saw Hotel Transylvania: Transformania land at No. 7 with 194 million minutes streamed.

(A reminder that Nielsen streaming ratings incorporate viewing from five major streamers: Amazon Prime Video (AMZN), Apple TV+ (NASDAQ:AAPL), Disney+ (DIS), Hulu (DIS, CMCSA) and Netflix (NFLX).)

Apple TV+ is in the news as it and Amazon Prime Video are reported to be in the lead bidding for NFL Sunday Ticket, currently on DirecTV.