Reata slips as FDA rejects kidney disease therapy

Feb. 25, 2022 8:45 PM ETReata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) has lost ~4% in the post-market Friday after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding its New Drug Application (“NDA”) for bardoxolone methyl (“bardoxolone”).

With its NDA, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company had sought the U.S. regulatory clearance for the once-daily, oral medication as a treatment for chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) caused by Alport syndrome, a genetically-driven form of CKD affecting both children and adults.

In the CRL, the federal agency had requested additional data to support the safety and efficacy of the experimental therapy and noted that it could not approve the marketing application in its present form.

“We will continue to work with the FDA to confirm our next steps on our Alport syndrome program,” remarked Warren Huff, Reata’s (RETA) Chief Executive Officer.

The FDA decision followed the outcome of an expert panel meeting in December, in which the FDA’s Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee voted “No” to a key question regarding the approval of the drug.

