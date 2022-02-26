Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) bought back $6.9B of its shares in Q4 2021. All told, Berkshire (BRK.B) bought back $27B of its own shares in 2021, up from the $24.7B it repurchased in 2020.

The diversified insurance and investment company built by Warren Buffett saw its cash and short-term securities holdings creep up in the quarter. It held ~$146.7B of cash and short-term securities at Dec. 31, 2021 vs. $149.2B at Sept. 30.

Q4 operating earnings of $7.29B vs. $6.47B in Q3 and $5.02B in Q4, a 45% Y/Y jump as insurance underwriting reversed from a year-ago loss. Railroad, energy, and utilities earnings also contributed to the gain as well as a healthy increase in "other businesses."

Insurance float was ~$147B at Dec. 31, 2021 vs. ~$145B at Sept. 30.

Operating earnings by segment:

Insurance underwriting — $372M vs. -$299M a year ago.

Insurance - investment income — $1.22B vs. $1.27B

Railroad, utilities, and energy —$2.24B vs. $2.00B.

Other businesses — $2.79B vs. $2.47B

Other — $662M vs. -$412M

Q4 net earnings, which includes investment and derivatives gains or losses (most of which is unrealized), were $39.6B, or $17.79 per class B share. That compares with $10.3B or $4.59 per class B share, in Q3 and $35.8B, or $15.34 per share, in Q4 2020

Developing... check back for updates.

SA contributor Jim Sloan explains why Warren Buffett's Berkshire (BRK.B) mustn't be broken up