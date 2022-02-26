Matson sails to top industrial gainer, Vertiv picks #1 loser tag amid earnings impact

Shipping company Matson managed to be in the top five again this week , while Vertiv faced the brunt of earnings.

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) +0.16% finished the week ending Feb. 25 in the green after being in the red two weeks in a row amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. YTD the ETF is -7.83%. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLI) -0.03%, was in the red for the third week straight.

The top five gainers in the industrial sector (stocks with a market cap of over $2B) all gained more than +10%.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) +24.79%. Last week's second best gaining stock took the top spot this week. The Hawaii-based shipping company gained throughout the week. The Wall St. Analysts' Rating is Buy with an Average Price Target $101.5.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) +14.07%. The maker of electrical building wires and cables came in second with no major news this week. In the past one year the stock has risen +85.75%.

The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of the top five gainers and XLI:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) +11.49%. The Lynchburg, Va.-based nuclear components maker reported its Q4 results earlier this week. The company beat non-GAAP EPS estimates but missed revenue estimates.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) +11.32%. The engineering solutions gained following its earnings results. The company's Q4 revenue soared 70% Y/Y but missed analysts' estimates by $30M.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) +10.14%. Russia's invasion of Ukraine may mean increased defense spending over the longer term, but shares of defense contractors traded mixed on Feb. 24. Kratos also reported Q4 results earlier this week, beating analysts' estimates.

The week's top five decliners among industrial stocks (market cap of over $2B) lost more than -12% each with earnings playing the decisive factor for all of them.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) -36.20%. The stock of the Ohio-based provider of equipment and services to data centers, plummeted on Feb. 23 following its earnings results. The Company posted in-line Q4 revenue, but guided well below Street expectations, citing supply chain challenges.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) -16.21%. The company lost the most on Feb. 23, the day after its earnings results. The Q4 results failed to beat non-GAAP EPS and revenue analysts' estimates.

The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of the worst five decliners and XLI:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) -15.02%. The stock declined the day after the company's Q4 results (Feb. 25 -13.08%). MasTec's Q4 revenues rose +10.4% Y/Y but failed to beat street estimates. However, the Wall St. Analysts' Rating is Strong Buy with an Average Price Target of $124.82.

PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) -13.62%. The lease-purchase solutions provider felt the impact of its earnings results on Feb. 23 where its Q4 non-GAAP EPS and revenue failed to beat estimates. The company also guided its FY22 revenue outlook below consensus estimates.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) -12.23% rounded up the decliners list this week with mixed results. The company's Q4 revenues grew +20.9% Y/Y beating estimates by $13.03M. However, the Non-GAAP EPS of $1.42 missed by $0.10.