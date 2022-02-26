The race for online gambling market share in the U.S. could ratchet up even further if online casinos are legalized in New York.

Online casinos in New York could be legalized if a bill sponsored by State Senator Joe Addabbo is approved. A vote is anticipated within weeks.

The bill would allow both commercial casinos and tribal nations to operate online casino games in New York for a licensing fee of $2M per operator for ten years. Operators could then choose two mobile casino platforms as partners with each brand required to pay $10M for a ten-year license.

Online casinos generate more revenue than sports betting in many states. For instance, Pennsylvania's online casino and poker rooms generated $466.4M in taxes on $1.3B in gross gaming revenue last year vs. retail and online sportsbooks with a tally of $122.5M in taxes on $505.5M in revenue.

PlayUSA.com Network lead analyst Dustin Gouker: "Sports betting gets significantly more attention, but the tax revenue that online casinos generate in states where it is legal dwarfs what sportsbooks produce. Where sports betting ebbs and flows with the seasons, online casino gaming is consistent month after month. And in New York, which would almost instantly become the nation’s largest online casino market, online casino gaming has the potential to become a significant and reliable boost to the state budget for years to come."

Sports betting operators in New York include FanDuel Sportsbook (OTCPK:PDYPY), DraftKings Sportsbook (NASDAQ:DKNG), Caesars Sportsbook (NASDAQ:CZR), BetRivers (NYSE:RSI), BetMGM (NYSE:MGM) and PointsBet (OTCQX:PBTHF).

Is the chase for online gambling customers too much of a hit on short-term profitability? One company going in a different direction is Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN), which announced a plan to exit the online casino and sports betting business to focus on the more profitable online TwinSpires horse betting business.

"The online sports betting and online casino space is highly competitive with an ever-increasing number of participants that the states have licensed," noted CEO William Carstanjen. "Many are pursuing maximum market share in every state with limited regard for short-term or potentially even long-term profitability," he added.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) also highlighted during its conference call this week (transcript) that profitability will be a focus as cuts back on sports betting ad spending.

There is also a case to be made that Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is on a quicker track toward profitability due to its average lower customer acquisition costs for Barstool customers.

DraftKings is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch next week with the company holding a key investor event.