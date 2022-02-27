Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) shares should be bought on news of potential deal with Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) as the upside risk outweighs any potential downside, according to United First Partners.

Healthcare Trust (HTA) could see $36/share in a potential acquisition by smaller rival Healthcare Realty (HR) if the medical office building REIT can find other partners for financing a deal, UFP analyst Ivan Deryugin wrote in a note on Friday.

The analysis comes after a WSJ report on Thursday that Healthcare Realty (HR) is said near a deal to combine with Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) in a stock and cash deal. The news follows HTA announcement in November that it was exploring options, including a potential sale, after activist Elliott Management had been pressuring the company to sell itself.

"The presence of an activist investor limits the risk that HTA will engage in a value-negating transaction, and while HR is much smaller than HTA, there is scope for the REIT to be in a position to offer more than our baseline $30 to $33 range of what it can do on its own, depending on how creative the company gets with financing structures and whether or not it sees revenue synergies as possible," Deryugin wrote in the note.

While HR may see Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association ("TIAA") as potential financing partner after the two parties formed a joint venture in 2020, the TIAA JV appears to be a bit of a "conservative vehicle," according to Deryugin. HR may have to turn to other outside capital that is "more comfortable" with higher us of leverage to get a higher value for a deal.

Absent any transaction, UFP sees HTA's standalone value as $30.50/share.

The UFP analysis comes after Credit Suisse said on Thursday that said Healthcare Realty (HR) likely can't pay much more than $30/share for Healthcare Trust (HTA).

Private market transactions imply that HTA could be worth $34-$37/share in a takeout, though this 20% premium would dilute HTA's earnings by 10%, Credit Suisse analyst Tayo Okusanya wrote in a note. A $34-$37 take-out price by HR is unlikely "without meaningful cost" or revenue synergies or "attractively priced capital" from a joint venture partner. Okusanya has an outperform rating and $36 price target on HTA.

Investors likely will find out the fate of Healthcare Trust (HTA) soon enough. The company rescheduled its Q4 results from Feb. 23 until Tuesday.