Cinven said near agreement to purchase Bayer's pest control business
Feb. 27, 2022 9:20 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYZF), BAYRYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Private equity firm Cinven is said near an agreement to Bayer AG's (OTCPK:BAYZF) pest control business.
- Cinven won out over other investment firms for Bayer's Environmental Science Professional unit and a transaction may be announced as soon as this week, according to a Bloomberg report.
- Bloomberg reported in early October that PE firms including Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners are among those considering bids for Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYZF) pest control products business, which may fetch ~€2B ($2.3B).
- Bayer announced its intention to sell the pest control business, which generated €600M in sales during 2019, last February, saying it preferred to focus on its core agricultural operations.
- Recall in December, Terminix (NYSE:TMX) jumps on acquisition by Rentokil for $6.7B.