Cinven said near agreement to purchase Bayer's pest control business

Feb. 27, 2022 9:20 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYZF), BAYRYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Bayer AG To Produce CureVac COVID-19 Vaccine

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images News

  • Private equity firm Cinven is said near an agreement to Bayer AG's (OTCPK:BAYZF) pest control business.
  • Cinven won out over other investment firms for Bayer's Environmental Science Professional unit and a transaction may be announced as soon as this week, according to a Bloomberg report.
  • Bloomberg reported in early October that PE firms including Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners are among those considering bids for Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYZF) pest control products business, which may fetch ~€2B ($2.3B).
  • Bayer announced its intention to sell the pest control business, which generated €600M in sales during 2019, last February, saying it preferred to focus on its core agricultural operations.
  • Recall in December, Terminix (NYSE:TMX) jumps on acquisition by Rentokil for $6.7B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.