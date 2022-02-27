Medicaid-focused health insurer, Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), is expected to debut in the S&P 500 before the trading opens on March 02, it was announced last Friday. Long Beach, California-based company will replace IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO), which is on track to complete its buyout deal with S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) on Monday.

As shown in this 12-month share performance graph, Molina (MOH) has roughly traded in line with its larger peers in the Medicaid space, namely Centene (NYSE:CNC) and Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), which have already made their way into the index.

However, the inclusion in the S&P 500 could drive the valuation of Molina (MOH) higher as shares of companies joining the index typically surge as their shares are added to index funds tracking the benchmark.

Despite its strong financials, Molina’s (MOH) premium valuation will also come into focus as actively managed funds benchmarked against the S&P 500 weigh buying shares of the new joiner.

While Molina (MOH) recorded the best topline and bottom-line growth for the recently concluded quarter to post a stronger revenue beat compared to Centene (CNC) and Anthem (ANTM), its margins lagged those of peers.

Molina (MOH) recorded 88.3% of medical care ratio (MCR) for 2021 up from 86.5% in the prior year. The measure indicating the medical costs as a percentage of premium revenue stood at 87.5% and 87.8% for the year at Anthem (ANTM) and Centene (CNC), respectively.

While the management blamed COVID-19 for the rise in costs, Molina’s (MOH) financials also indicate that MCR in its relatively small marketplace business surged to 86.9%, up from ~78.7% in the prior year. However, the memberships in the segment more than doubled to 728K, driven by the Special Enrollment Period, which was introduced to address the loss of job-based coverage during COVID-19.

“We never intended to have 728,000 members; that was a function of the Special Enrollment Period, which not only grew membership beyond what anybody expected, but added a significant element of adverse selection,” Chief Executive Officer Joe Zubretsky noted at the earnings call.

However, to achieve the targeted margins for 2022, the company plans to optimize its product mix. In the new year, “we will be entirely pricing for margin not for volume,” Chief Financial Officer, Mark Keim added.

As part of the strategy, the management looks to reduce marketplace memberships to ~250K by the end of 2022 after beginning the year with ~320K members. The lower-revenue bronze plans are expected to make up only 15% in 2022, down from 41% in the past year.

Amid the promising outlook, Molina (MOH) continues to trade at a premium to its peers that could give pause to investors who will look to capitalize on a potential rally ahead of its S&P 500 debut. Last year, COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) surged more than 20% from the day of the announcement through its addition to the index in mid-July.

The conviction on Molina (MOH) has gradually waned in recent months among analysts. While the company has retained its Buy rating, the rating score has slipped to 3.69 from 3.83 a year ago, as shown in this graph.