Tesla and SpaceX (SPACE) CEO Elon Musk said the Starlink (STRLK) internet satellite service is active is up and running in Ukraine.

Musk tweeted that that Starkink satellite service is active in the Ukraine after a Ukrainian government official asked if Musk could provide more Starlink stations to the country.

Ukraine is dealing with outages of its Internet in the country after the Russian invasion and missiles have hit some major infrastructure and made communications more difficult.

"While you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand," Mykhailo Fedorov, the vice prime minister of Ukraine and minister of digital transformation, tweeted.

Starlink (STRLK) is a SpaceX unit that’s setting up a $10B+ network of low Earth orbit satellites to provide broadband Internet access around the world.

The company aims to provide Web access in rural and other underserved areas, while also offering competitively priced broadband in urban locales. Musk hopes to use Starlink’s proceeds to fund SpaceX’s plans to stage missions to Mars.

Musk said in June that Starlink won't go public for a few years, but that he’ll aim to give shareholders of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) access to the IPO when it does.

