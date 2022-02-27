SA readers grab Inspirato, HOOKIPA and megacaps; merger deal pushes them away from BDSI

SA readers gravitated to extremes last week, taking notice of both smaller newsmakers and megacap safe havens. The dynamic came as investors looked for potential winners in an uncertain market that saw stocks whipsawed by the conflict in Ukraine.

According to an analysis of portfolio additions and removals, readers turned to volatile Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) in the wake of its market debut through a SPAC transaction. Meanwhile, an amended deal with a major pharmaceutical partner drove attention to microcap HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK).

While smaller newsmakers sparked interest, readers remained intrigued by some of the market's biggest stalwarts. As a result, they grabbed shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) in large numbers.

On the other side of the spectrum, SA readers dropped BioDelivery Sciences (NASDAQ:BDSI) following a deal to be acquired.

Inspirato

Luxury travel service Inspirato (ISPO) had a volatile start to its Wall Street career. After coming public through a SPAC transaction, the stock spiked 650% on its third day as a public company. From a 52-week low of around $9, the stock reached a high of $108 before moderating in the following days.

The stock closed Friday's session at $54.90 -- well off its recent peak but holding a sizable chunk of its rally.

With this headline-grabbing early action, ISPO inspired the attention of SA readers. They added the stock to their portfolios last week at a rate of more than 9:1 compared to deletions.

HOOKIPA Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma (HOOK) drew significant investor attention earlier this month after signing an amended agreement with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD). The updated terms provided an upfront payment from GILD to fund a Phase 1b clinical trial for an arenaviral immunotherapy as part of a HIV regimen.

On the news, the stock spiked 54% on the day after the agreement was announced. It added another 24% rally a couple of days later.

With this spotlight, SA readers rushed into the microcap stock. HOOK saw portfolio additions at a rate of about 6.5:1 compared to removals.

Apple, Google

With uncertainties abounding on Wall Street, SA readers looked for some safe harbors. This took place amid lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Given the lack of clarity surrounding such key issues as inflation, interest rates and geopolitics, readers sought security in two of the world's largest and most dependable profit-makers. They added Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) in significant numbers, with each receiving an add/delete ratio of about 3.6:1.

BioDelivery Sciences

A merger deal prompted SA readers to walk away from BioDelivery Sciences (BDSI). Given that the specialty pharmaceutical company, which makes products like the pain drug BELBUCA, is now slated to be taken over, readers dropped the stock from their portfolios at a rate of about 2:1 compared to additions.

The move followed a deal for BDSI to be acquired by Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) at a price of $5.60 per share. The all-cash transaction provides for a total equity value of $605M. On the deal, the stock spiked 53% the day after it was announced.