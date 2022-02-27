BP says it will exit its 19.75% shareholding in Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), and CEO Bernard Looney and former CEO Bob Dudley will resign from the Russian oil company's board.

"Like so many, I have been deeply shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine," Looney said. "It has caused us to fundamentally rethink BP's position with Rosneft."

BP says the moves will result in a charge on Q1 results, representing the difference between the fair value of its Rosneft shareholding at the end of Q1 and the carrying value of the asset; the company says the carrying value at the end of 2021 was ~$14B.

The company also expects the changes will cause a charge related to foreign exchange losses accumulated since 2013 that previously were recorded directly in equity rather than the income statement; this total was ~$11B at the end of 2021.

BP has been viewed as the oil and gas major most exposed to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and the U.K. government reportedly was pressuring the company to unload its Rosneft holdings following Russia's invasion.