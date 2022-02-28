Nasdaq, S&P, Dow Jones futures fall as Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert
- Stock index futures are down sharply Sunday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine keeps investors on edge.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin put deterrent forces on high alert. Those forces include nuclear weapons.
- The reason for the escalation was because of "aggressive statements" by the West, Putin said, according to the BBC.
- But Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has agreed to hold talks with Russia at the Belarus border, according to AFP.
- Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -2.5%, S&P futures (SPX) -2.3% and Dow Jones futures (INDU) -1.4% all point to a sharply lower opening on Monday.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is down 8 basis points to 1.9%, while the 2-year is off 9 basis points to 1.5%.
- Last week's normal market activity "can be attributed to several factors, including some combination of low valuation, hope that central banks will be dissuaded from tightening monetary policy too much and long-term behavioral conditioning to buy the dip," Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz advisor and president of Queens College Cambridge, wrote.
- "Yet such normality will not be able to persist long if the situation in Ukraine worsens, if sanctions cripple the Russian economy, if arrears and debt restructurings mount, and if the economic and financial spillovers to the rest of the world are not contained."
