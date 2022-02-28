Seritage Growth Properties said to explore options, including sale
Feb. 27, 2022 7:26 PM ETSeritage Growth Properties (SRG)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG), a REIT that was formerly landlord to hundreds of Sears stores, is said to be reviewing its options, including a potential sale.
- Seritage (SRG) is said to be open to a full sale or a piecemeal sale of its assets, according to a Bloomberg report. Possible buyers include private equity firms, real estate companies and former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert, who is currently chairman of SRG.
- The potential sale comes after Seritage (SRG) named Andrea Olshan its CEO last February after the former CEO left to become AvalonBay Communities' president. In April, SRG announced it was reorganizing its operations following an initial asset-by-asset analysis led by Olshan.
- Lampert owns a 22.1% interest in the company and owns about 9.3% of the Class A shares, Bloomberg reported, citing a filing from last year.
- Last month, Seritage announced that John Garilli, an existing consultant to the company and former CEO of New York REIT, was appointed interim CFO.