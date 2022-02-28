Russia central bank orders halt on foreign clients' bids to sell Russian securities
Feb. 27, 2022 8:24 PM ETSberbank of Russia (SBRCY)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Russia's central bank is ordering market players to turn down foreign customers' bids to sell Russian securities from 4:00 GMT on Monday (11 PM ET on Sunday), Reuters reported, citing a document it has seen.
- Meanwhile, the Russian ruble was indicated to fall almost 20% to a new record low against the dollar and the euro fell more than 1%, according to another Reuters report, in the wake of Western nations increasing sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
- With the Russian currency poised to slide, Russians are lining up at cash machines to withdraw foreign currency, Bloomberg reported. Exchange rates are varying widely for the ruble on Sunday, with Alfa Bank paying 98.08 rubles per dollar, Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) at 99.49, VTB group at 115 and Otkritie Bank at 115 at 3:30PM in Moscow, the article said.
- "I can't see a scenario where it doesn't get hammered," Paul McNamara, a fund manager at GAM Investments, told Bloomberg.
- Previously (Feb. 26), West to boot 'select' Russian banks from SWIFT as part of new sanctions