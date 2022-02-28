U.S. banks prepare for cyber attacks after new sanctions against Russia - Reuters
- U.S. banks are on high alert for cyber attacks after a group of Western nations ratcheted up sanctions on Russia, including blocking some Russian banks from the SWIFT global payment system and placed restrictions on the Russian central bank's international reserves, Reuters reported.
- Global banks, already prominent targets for cyber attacks even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are ramping up network monitoring, lining up extra staff if hostile activity surges, and are searching their networks for threats, cyber security experts told Reuters. They're preparing for malware and ransomware attacks, data wiping and theft, and denial-of-service attacks, among other threats.
- The U.S. banking industry routinely plans for attacks and completed a system-side ransomware drill in November, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.
- "Banks are incredibly prepared. They have taken out their playbooks and it's practice, practice, practice," Valerie Abend, who leads Accenture's global financial services security group told Reuters.
