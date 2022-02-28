Asia-Pacific stocks mixed amid new sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Japan +0.09%. Japan data - retail sales (January) and industrial production (January, preliminary). Data out a little earlier.

China +0.12%.

Hong Kong -0.92%.

Australia +0.73%. Australian private sector credit for January +0.6% m/m.

India -0.23%.

NZ data - Business confidence (February): -51.8% (prior -23.2%).

Updates on Russia-Ukraine war: Russia continued its advance into Ukraine over the weekend, with reports of fighting on the streets and forces encircling Kyiv.

Belarus is preparing to send soldiers into Ukraine in support of the Russian invasion in a deployment that could begin as soon as Monday, a U.S. administration official said Sunday evening, the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive security development.

The Bank of Russia will decide on the opening time at 1pm local time. If trade is allowed to begin it'll be at 3pm local.

US President Biden will met Monday with leaders of NATO, the EU, UK and others.

Oil futures were up more than 5%, and shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday as investors monitor the Russia-Ukraine crisis and related sanctions.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were 6.06% higher at $97.14 per barrel in Asia trade.

International benchmark Brent crude was up 5.24% at $103.06.

Spot gold, traditionally a safe haven in times of uncertainty, last traded at $1,909.61, rising 1.17%.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -1.51%; S&P 500 -2.09%; Nasdaq -2.20%.