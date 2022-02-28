Taiga Building Products reports Q4 results

Feb. 28, 2022 1:22 AM ETTaiga Building Products Ltd. (TGAFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Taiga Building Products press release (OTCPK:TGAFF): Q4 gross margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 decreased to C$54.3M from C$60.4M over the same quarter last year.

  • Net earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were C$10.3 million compared to net earnings of C$17.6 million over the same quarter last year.

  • EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was C$17.4 million compared to an EBITDA of C$29.4 million for the same quarter last year.

  • Revenue of C$412.5M (+0.3% Y/Y).
