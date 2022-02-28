Kosmos Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13, revenue of $573M; initiates Q1 and FY22 production guidance
- Kosmos Energy press release (NYSE:KOS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13.
- Revenue of $573M (+109.0% Y/Y).
- Total net production in the fourth quarter of 2021 averaged approximately 70,000 boepd.
- Net capital expenditure for the fourth quarter of 2021, excluding acquisitions, was approximately $106 million, slightly below company guidance.
- Ended the quarter with record 1P reserves of approximately 300mmboe and record 2P reserves of approximately 580mmboe.
- Kosmos expects to spend approximately $700M in capital expenditures in 2022.
- Outlook: Q1 2022 Guidance: Production: 70,000 - 73,000 boe per day
- FY 2022 Guidance: Production: 67,000 - 71,000 boe per day