Kosmos Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13, revenue of $573M; initiates Q1 and FY22 production guidance

Feb. 28, 2022 2:11 AM ETKosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Kosmos Energy press release (NYSE:KOS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13.
  • Revenue of $573M (+109.0% Y/Y).
  • Total net production in the fourth quarter of 2021 averaged approximately 70,000 boepd.
  • Net capital expenditure for the fourth quarter of 2021, excluding acquisitions, was approximately $106 million, slightly below company guidance.
  • Ended the quarter with record 1P reserves of approximately 300mmboe and record 2P reserves of approximately 580mmboe.
  • Kosmos expects to spend approximately $700M in capital expenditures in 2022.
  • Outlook: Q1 2022 Guidance: Production: 70,000 - 73,000 boe per day
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Production: 67,000 - 71,000 boe per day
